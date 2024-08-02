Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

PXT stock traded down C$1.36 on Friday, reaching C$17.15. 365,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,408. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$16.97 and a 12 month high of C$28.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$382.38 million during the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 5.2746479 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$27.20 to C$23.80 in a report on Thursday. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert John Engbloom bought 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$232,200.00. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Featured Stories

