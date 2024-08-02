Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Trading Down 11.9%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.61 ($0.09). 193,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 289,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Panthera Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.33. The stock has a market cap of £13.20 million, a PE ratio of -362.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Panthera Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Panthera Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panthera Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.