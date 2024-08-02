PAID Network (PAID) Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last Week

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, PAID Network has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $22.11 million and approximately $45,462.50 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,954,573 tokens. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,400 with 306,954,572.58 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.07429014 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $31,118.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

