Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of PTVE traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 115,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,340. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTVE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

Further Reading

