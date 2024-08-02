Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Sells $1,177,680.00 in Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $199.89 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $201.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,314,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,421,000 after buying an additional 477,487 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,401,000 after buying an additional 279,059 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1,133.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,850,000 after buying an additional 230,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,659,000 after buying an additional 189,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

