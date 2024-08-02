Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Down to $16.42

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.42, but opened at $14.95. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 32,817 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,201.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $562,711 over the last three months. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

