Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OVV. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.06.

Ovintiv Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of OVV traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,163. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $39.68 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. American National Bank bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 53.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

