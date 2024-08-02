Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Oshkosh updated its FY24 guidance to approx $11.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.750-11.750 EPS.

Oshkosh Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE OSK traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.21. 766,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,667. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OSK. Citigroup began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on OSK

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.