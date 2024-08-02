Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Price Performance
Shares of Organovo stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.68. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
