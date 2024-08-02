Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $242.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a hold rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.87.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $159.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after buying an additional 1,985,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $212,209,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,464,000 after purchasing an additional 578,961 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 489,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,628,000 after purchasing an additional 295,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

