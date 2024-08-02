OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Given New $19.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.64. 243,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,167. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 2.14. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,651.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 12,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $188,633.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,651.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,762 shares of company stock valued at $755,153. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 13,242.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

