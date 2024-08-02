OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

OneMain Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of OMF stock traded down $3.10 on Friday, reaching $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,436. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75. OneMain has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

