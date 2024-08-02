OMG Network Trading Down 14% This Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. OMG Network has a total market cap of $32.15 million and $11.19 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00038487 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008688 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000098 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

