Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Announces Earnings Results

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oil States International Stock Up 3.1 %

OIS stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.72. 1,569,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,381. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $367.28 million, a P/E ratio of -140.75 and a beta of 2.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Oil States International from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oil States International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

Featured Articles

