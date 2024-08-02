Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.00 on Monday. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

