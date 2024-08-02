OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 46.5% per year over the last three years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of OFG traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.78. 42,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $253,941.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,603.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 33,081 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $1,512,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,125.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,850 shares of company stock worth $2,529,547. Insiders own 3.11% of the company's stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

