Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) PT Lowered to $17.00

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at B. Riley from $18.50 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OCSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OCSL

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 800,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,996. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.