O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. O-I Glass updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.250 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. 818,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,158. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OI. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

