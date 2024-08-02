NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI traded up $11.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.16. 3,103,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.83. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

