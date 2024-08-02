North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.00.

NOA stock traded down C$1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$24.69. 80,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,742. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$24.01 and a 1-year high of C$34.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$659.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.11. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of C$297.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$295.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 4.4793388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.45 per share, with a total value of C$317,400.00. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $554,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

