nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Up to $11.22

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.22, but opened at $12.56. nLIGHT shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 37,766 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $525.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.86% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Moore sold 38,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $509,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,186 shares in the company, valued at $935,384.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Moore sold 38,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $509,779.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,384.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 309,634 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 89,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

