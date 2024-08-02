Nextracker’s (NXT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NXT. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fox Advisors raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.05.

Nextracker stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. 3,024,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,859. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.45.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nextracker by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth about $120,861,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Nextracker by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,319,000 after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nextracker by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after acquiring an additional 404,146 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Nextracker by 21,759.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,586,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,507 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

