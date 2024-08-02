Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) PT Lowered to $62.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.68.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of Nextracker stock traded down $4.85 on Friday, hitting $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,690,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,142. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.49. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. Research analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 1,602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

