NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.56

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday. The company traded as high as $80.56 and last traded at $80.19, with a volume of 3081113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 29,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

