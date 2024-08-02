Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 182.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,570 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,567,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 608,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 212,872 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 814,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 266,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Newpark Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

NYSE:NR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. 850,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,894. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $705.46 million, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 2.89.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.69 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

