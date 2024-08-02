Newmont (TSE:NGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.20

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$67.20 and last traded at C$67.14, with a volume of 14479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$68.00.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.342 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.65%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

