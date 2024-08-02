Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.16

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.16 and last traded at $48.99, with a volume of 6431295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Newmont Stock Up 3.5 %

Newmont Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 2,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

