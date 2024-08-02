Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.82.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Elm Ridge Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 111,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 88,271.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 162,420 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Newell Brands by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 687,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 161,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

