New Street Research Downgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Neutral

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 365,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in Intel by 22.4% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 9,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.