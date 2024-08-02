New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of New Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised New Gold to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.18.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NGD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,692,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,726. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.32.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 23.3% during the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

