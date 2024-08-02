New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Purchases Shares of 455 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Graco by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Insider Activity

Graco Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GGG stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $81.23. The stock had a trading volume of 612,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,668. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.43.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Articles

