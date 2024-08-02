New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Purchases New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 780.6% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 660.1% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.03. 9,212,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,578,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.98. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

