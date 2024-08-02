New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Invests $135,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $333.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,311. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.95 and a 200 day moving average of $339.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.11.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

