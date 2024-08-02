New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Buys New Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,709 shares of company stock worth $11,009,150 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,719. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

