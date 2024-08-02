New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Acquires Shares of 1,877 Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after buying an additional 68,847 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,687 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

