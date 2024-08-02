Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Shares Down 2.9%

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 322,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 178,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins set a C$1.00 price target on Nevada King Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Nevada King Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$123.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01).

Nevada King Gold Company Profile

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

