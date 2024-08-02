NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 3.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. NETSTREIT updated its FY24 guidance to $1.25-1.28 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.280 EPS.

NYSE NTST traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. 1,034,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,772. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.97. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 911.21%.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $111,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,011.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

