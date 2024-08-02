Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Sells $16,163,976.57 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74.

On Monday, June 3rd, Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94.

Netflix Trading Down 1.8 %

NFLX stock traded down $11.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $613.64. 3,519,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,330. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $697.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $656.76 and its 200-day moving average is $612.00. The company has a market cap of $263.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $1,450,476,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

