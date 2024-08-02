Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, August 2nd

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. The 1-70 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 2nd.

Netcapital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCPL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,877,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,383. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. Netcapital has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netcapital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Netcapital stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.03% of Netcapital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

