Nervos Network Price Down 3% Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $481.16 million and $13.58 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,815.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.19 or 0.00649041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00110799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00034157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00244160 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00045415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00077139 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,357,601,305 coins and its circulating supply is 44,660,528,310 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.