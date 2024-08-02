Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $23.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alphatec from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.11.

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 381,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,434. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $902.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 33.48% and a negative return on equity of 758.98%. The business had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

