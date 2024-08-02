National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.60

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.60 and last traded at $58.31, with a volume of 60976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,313,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $715,178,000 after buying an additional 104,587 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,595,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after buying an additional 62,009 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,508,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after buying an additional 84,305 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,320,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,956,000 after buying an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,086,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

