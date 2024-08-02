National Bankshares Lowers Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$48.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PKI. CIBC cut their price objective on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.46.

Shares of Parkland stock traded down C$1.19 on Friday, hitting C$35.80. 310,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,270. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$35.00 and a 52-week high of C$47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21. The stock has a market cap of C$6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.69.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.19. Parkland had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of C$6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.1594793 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.35 per share, with a total value of C$40,350.00. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

