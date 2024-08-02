Myria (MYRIA) Trading 28% Lower This Week

Myria (MYRIA) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Myria has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myria token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Myria has traded 28% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Myria

Myria’s launch date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myria is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 21,654,230,814 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00246567 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,195,378.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

