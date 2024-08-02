Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $530.00 to $545.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Murphy USA traded as high as $521.54 and last traded at $513.23, with a volume of 100210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $514.98.

MUSA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.50.

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 35,556.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $81,560,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Murphy USA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.56.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.59% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.39%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

