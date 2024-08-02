Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

MUSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $450.33.

Shares of MUSA traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $515.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,728. The company has a fifty day moving average of $472.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.56. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $282.49 and a twelve month high of $520.00. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.59% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498 in the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 35,556.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 269,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,560,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1,359.6% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,813,000 after acquiring an additional 86,932 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 62,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1,146.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after acquiring an additional 59,044 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

