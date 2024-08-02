M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $232,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100,008 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in M&T Bank by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,949,000 after purchasing an additional 41,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.85. 131,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $176.44.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,767 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total value of $1,183,613.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at $967,371.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,165 shares of company stock valued at $12,124,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

