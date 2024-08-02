Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.88.

COOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,023,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,011,936.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $6,277,610. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,609,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $87.08 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $95.74. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.70.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

