Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Littelfuse by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,503. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $8.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.11. The stock had a trading volume of 177,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,264. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $305.74.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.