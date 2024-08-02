Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of UFP Technologies worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:UFPT traded up $4.69 on Wednesday, reaching $321.59. 70,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.41 and its 200-day moving average is $237.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.29 and a 1-year high of $335.61.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

